Asia Stocks Edge Higher as Traders Await Fed Clues: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks crept higher in early trade following a sluggish session on Wall Street as investors awaited clues on the Federal Reserve’s policy path in its final interest-rate decision of the year.

Benchmark share indexes in Australia and Japan both nudged higher, while US equity futures were little changed after the S&P 500 closed almost flat on Tuesday. A gauge of US-listed Chinese stocks fell 1.4% following a lack of stimulus signals from a meeting of top Communist Party leaders.

The Treasury 10-year yield hovered at around 4.18% following an auction of the securities on Tuesday, while the dollar was little changed and Bitcoin reversed early losses.

Traders are anticipating a Fed rate cut on Wednesday, while the focus will also be on the central bank’s latest dot plot, economic projections and comments from Chair Jerome Powell. Volatility around the decision has been among the defining characteristics of equity trading in the past six weeks — superseding worries about an AI bubble and the impact from President Donald Trump’s trade policies.

Money markets are pricing around two cuts in 2026 after a likely quarter-point reduction on Wednesday — a retreat from more optimistic forecasts in recent weeks.

“It’s not too much of an exaggeration to say that the rate cut is actually the least important part of this meeting,” said Tom Essaye, the founder of The Sevens Report. The market “cares much more that the Fed signals it will continue to cut rates and does not signal a pause in the rate-cut cycle.”

Treasury yields climbed from earlier lows on Tuesday after data showed October US job openings increased to the highest level in five months. The Fed’s two previous cuts this year were intended to address weakening employment conditions, including a rise in the unemployment rate to nearly 4.5%.