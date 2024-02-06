Asia Hedge Funds Win With Long Oil Wagers, Short China Consumer

Meantime, Toroa Management HK Ltd.’s fund notched a 27.5% return by reducing its China exposure and pivoting to industries insulated from geopolitical tensions. Toroa’s more than $200 million Asia-Pacific hedge fund began trading in the third quarter of 2021 with more than half of its gross exposure — the combined dollar value of bullish and bearish wagers — to China, said people familiar with the matter. The firm, helmed by Silas Xu and backed by Hillhouse founder Zhang Lei, started to reduce the weight from early 2022, including bets on Chinese healthcare, the people said, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. Now China accounts for just one-sixth of its gross exposure.