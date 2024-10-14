Ashoka Buildcon Share Price Hits One-Month High On Orders From Maharashtra

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd.'s share price jumped over 8% to hit its highest in a month on Monday after it won three projects worth total Rs 2,309.99 crore from Maharashtra State Road Development Corp.

The first project includes the construction of a major bridge across Jaigad Creek between Tawsal and Jaigad on Revas Reddi Coastal Highway in Ratnagiri District while the second project is to build a bridge across Kundalika Creek between Revdanda and Salav on Revas Reddi Coastal Highway.

The accepted bid price for these two orders is Rs 715.99 crore and Rs 1,284.00 crore, respectively, according to an exchange filing.