Ashoka Buildcon Share Price Extends Losses After Maharashtra GST Department Searches Premises

Ashoka Buildcon's share price declined 2.79% to Rs 211.55, the lowest level since May 27. It was trading at Rs 212.93 apiece as of 1:21 p.m., as compared to a 0.40% decline in the Nifty 50. The scrip has declined for three sessions in a row.

It has fallen 3.81% in 12 months, and 31.55% year-to-date. The relative strength index was at 53.58.

Out of 10 analysts tracking the company, five maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 15.5%.