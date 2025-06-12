Ashoka Buildcon Share Price Extends Losses After Maharashtra GST Department Searches Premises
The tax authority served a notice for search and seizure at its office premise on June 11.
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd.'s share price extended losses on Thursday, after Maharashtra GST Department conducted search and seizure operations at its office premises.
The tax authority served a notice for search and seizure at its office premise on June 11. The operations are underway. However, there is no impact on normal operations of the firm.
ALSO READ
Ashoka Buildcon Bags Orders Worth Rs 1,387 Crore From Maharashtra Motors Vehicles Department
Ashoka Buildcon Share Price Today
Ashoka Buildcon's share price declined 2.79% to Rs 211.55, the lowest level since May 27. It was trading at Rs 212.93 apiece as of 1:21 p.m., as compared to a 0.40% decline in the Nifty 50. The scrip has declined for three sessions in a row.
It has fallen 3.81% in 12 months, and 31.55% year-to-date. The relative strength index was at 53.58.
Out of 10 analysts tracking the company, five maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 15.5%.