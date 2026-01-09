Ashok Leyland Shares Rally With New EV Manufacturing Plant Inauguration In Lucknow

Shares of Ashok Leyland are zooming in trade after they inaugurated a new electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Lucknow, in a push to their electric mobility space.

The shares of Ashok Leyland Ltd are up over 2.66%, are are trading at Rs 189.25. The stock is up over 76.48% in the last 12 months.

Of the 45 analysts tracked by Bloomberg, who have coverage on this stock, 33 analysts have a 'buy' call on it. Nine analysts have a 'hold' view, and three have a 'sell' stance on it.