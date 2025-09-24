Ashok Leyland Share Price Falls As Goldman Sachs Issues Downgrade — Details Inside

Ashok Leyland Ltd. share price fell are trading with cuts of almost 2.5% in Wednesday morning trade following a Goldman Sachs note, which downgraded the stock to 'neutral', although the target price of Rs 140 has remained unchanged.

Goldman Sachs note cited a likely shift in the broader economy away from capital expenditure towards consumption, a trend that may favour passenger cars over commercial vehicles.

“We expect car volume growth to exceed CV volume growth over the next 12 months,” the note said.

The investment bank also cut FY26 to FY28 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 4% to 7%.