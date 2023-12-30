ASBA-Like Facility For Stock Trading From Jan. 1: All You Need To Know

The market regulator has allowed an ASBA-like feature, which blocks funds in investor accounts instead of transferring them to the broker account, to enhance protection of investor money.

This facility, similar to application supported by blocked amount for investments in IPO, will be available to buy shares via the Unified Payments Interface or UPI. The feature is optional.

Investors, starting Jan. 1, can choose to block a pre-decided amount via UPI facility on a broker's app or platform. Funds will be debited and released to the clearing corporation for the settlement of each trade separately.

As of now, investors have to deposit funds with the broker for settlement.

The unused amount under the ASBA-like facility will be available for the investor to use. Currently, such funds lie with brokers till trade or end of the week.

The facility also allows the blocked amount to be considered as collateral for trade.

All investors who are permitted to use RBI’s UPI facility and meet the criteria defined by the clearing corporations will be eligible.

The new payment mechanism comes after SEBI found instances of brokers misusing client funds for their own use.