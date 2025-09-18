Asahi India Glass Closes QIP At Floor Price, Offloads 1.18 Crore Shares

Asahi India Glass Ltd. on Thursday announced the completion of its share sale to institutional investors, as per a disclosure to the exchanges. The company issued 1.18 crore shares under the qualified institutional placement route at a floor price of Rs 844.79, as per an exchange filing.

The company's board had approved the fundraising plan earlier this year, with shareholder clearance secured in March through a special resolution. The floor price was fixed at a meeting of the company's committee of directors on September 15, 2025, the same day the issue formally opened. Under regulatory provisions, the company had the option to offer up to a five percent discount on the floor price.

Proceeds from the QIP are expected to help strengthen the company's balance sheet and fuel its growth strategy.