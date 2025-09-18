Asahi India Glass Closes QIP At Floor Price, Offloads 1.18 Crore Shares
Proceeds from the QIP are expected to help strengthen the company's balance sheet and fuel its growth strategy.
Asahi India Glass Ltd. on Thursday announced the completion of its share sale to institutional investors, as per a disclosure to the exchanges. The company issued 1.18 crore shares under the qualified institutional placement route at a floor price of Rs 844.79, as per an exchange filing.
The company's board had approved the fundraising plan earlier this year, with shareholder clearance secured in March through a special resolution. The floor price was fixed at a meeting of the company's committee of directors on September 15, 2025, the same day the issue formally opened. Under regulatory provisions, the company had the option to offer up to a five percent discount on the floor price.
Asahi India Glass, a leading integrated player in India's glass industry, caters to both automotive and architectural segments and has been expanding capacity to meet rising demand for value-added glass solutions.
Meanwhile, the company recently reported its financial performance for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 8.5% year-on-year to Rs 1,228.74 crore from Rs 1,132.66 crore in the June quarter. Total income for the period stood at Rs 1,239.51 crore, up 9.1% from Rs 1,135.83 crore a year earlier.
However, net profit slipped 28.5% to Rs 54.79 crore in the quarter under review, compared with Rs 76.69 crore in the same quarter last year. The board has also approved the appointment of Kazuo Ninomiya as an Additional Director.
Shares of the company ended 1.63% higher at Rs 916.05 apiece on the NSE, as compared to a 0.37% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.