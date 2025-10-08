As Gold Touches $4,000, Entrepreneur Calls It ‘Sign Of Profound Loss Of Confidence In Existing Order'

﻿HouseTrip co-founder Arnaud Bertrand, on Tuesday, warned that the sharp rise in gold prices is a rare and big warning sign. According to the entrepreneur, the trend is an indication that people are losing trust in the money system and the political order.

“I was studying other times in history when gold prices more than doubled in the reserve currency of the time, as they did in the past year: it's rare and almost always a sign of a profound loss of confidence in the existing monetary and political order, going all the way back to the Roman empire (the so-called 'Crisis of the Third Century'),” he said in a post on X.

Bertrand’s comments came as gold surged past $4,000 an ounce, hitting a record high. Amid wider global economic uncertainty, investors are seeking safety, leading to increased demand for gold. Spot gold is up 53% this year after a 27% gain in 2024.

In his post, Bertrand noted examples such as the fall of Rome, the French Revolution, and the end of Bretton Woods. He said that in those moments, gold went up fast, and a major change followed.