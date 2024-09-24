Arvind Smartspaces Share Price Hits Record High As Axis Securities Initiates 'Buy'

Shares of Arvind Smartspaces Ltd. advanced over 19% to hit an all time high as Axis Securities Ltd. initiated coverage on the company with a 'buy' rating. The brokerage set a target price of Rs 1,085 per share, valuing the company at eight times the enterprise value to Ebitda ratio for fiscal 2026 and reflecting a potential upside of 43% from the current market price.

That is the second-highest price target so far, among the analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Key investment highlights include ASL's robust project pipeline of 47.97 million square feet, with 72% following an asset-light model. The company's unsold inventory represents around 69% of its total portfolio, indicating strong launch visibility and booking potential for the upcoming year, according to the report.

ASL is positioned to achieve 30-35% growth guidance in business development, and is expected to have faster project turnaround with focus on JV projects and horizontal developments, the brokerage said. It predicts a potential cash visibility of Rs 1,000 crore for the company.

Arvind Smartspaces is strategically expanding into new markets, including Pune, Mumbai and Surat, to further de-risk its portfolio, Axis said. ASL's low leverage, combined with strong cash flows and strategic partnerships, positions the company for sustainable growth in the coming years, claimed the report.