Arvind Chari Sees India's Relative Valuations To Drive Back FIIs Flows — Here's Why Chari Positive On India

Q India's Chief Investment Officer Arvind Chari said that relative valuations of India among emerging-market economies will influence the foreign fund inflows. He also reiterated his constructive view of India's macroeconomic recovery during an interview with NDTV Profit.

Since September, 2024, India has seen outflow of around $25 billion, he said. As a percentage of market value, it is not that much. Around 80% of the foreign institutional portfolio flows comes from global emerging market allocation, Asia allocation or global allocation but not from India alone.

India has been relative to other countries for FIIs. The country has been an Overweight in an active global emerging market portfolio. India's weight has gone up to 20% from 8% in the MSCI-EM index 15 years ago. Now, it got corrected form 23–24%, Chari explained. Relative valuations will likely influence the foreign fund flows.