AI Frenzy 'Most Hated Bubble In History', Says Ruchir Sharma; Sees Four Red Flags

The current wave of enthusiasm from investors across domestic and global markets to invest in artificial intelligence is "the most hated bubble in history", according to Ruchir Sharma, chairperson of Rockefeller International.

He pointed to rising valuations, sharp and fast spikes in investment and increasing leverage as factors that were also observed before some of the most notable market crashes in history.

The founder and chief investment officer of Breakout Capital told Farid Zakaria of CNN that the four red flags for a bubble — overvaluation, over-investment, over-leverage and over-ownership — have showed up when it comes to AI.

Sharma was asked by Zakaria about Nobel laureate Robert Shiller's historical chart on market valuations and he had this to say, "Historically, the stock market valuation today is very expensive."

Zakaria noted that historically, the only comparable valuation rises were observed in 1929, before the market crash which heralded the Great Depression and the 1999 dot-com bubble crash.

"We have definitely overvaluation. So that's the one big O," Sharma said in response.