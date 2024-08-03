Around 700 SEBI Officers Set To Protest Over Allowances, Leadership — Profit Exclusive
In a developing story, approximately 700 officers from SEBI's Grades A, B, and C are set to stage a protest at the organization's head office, SEBI Bhavan One, in Mumbai on Monday, according to sources in the know.
The protest is driven by growing discontent among the Indian market regulator's employees with the organisation's leadership, which has been building over the past 2.5 years.
It was also revealed to NDTV Profit that the employees have not been happy with the leadership for the last two and half years.
Key issues fueling the protest include dissatisfaction with SEBI’s allowances, which have not been updated to align with those offered to RBI officers. Additionally, a new system for uploading Key Result Areas (KRAs) has been introduced, with threats of allowance stoppage for non-compliance exacerbating the unrest.
Despite a follow-up apology email from SEBI attempting to address these grievances, employee agitation has persisted. A source familiar with the situation, speaking to NDTV Profit, highlighted a broader issue of mistrust within the organization. "
While SEBI is working to improve conditions for external stakeholders, there is a growing mistrust among its own employees that needs to be addressed," the source noted.
A query has been sent to SEBI for a response.
As the protest looms, it underscores the urgent need for SEBI to address internal concerns and restore confidence among its workforce.