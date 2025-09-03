Aptus Value Housing Finance Promoter Likely To Exit Via Rs 2,600-Crore Deal

Westbridge Crossover Fund LLC, the promoter of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, is likely to exit the company through a Rs 2,600-crore deal in open market, sources told NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

Westbridge Crossover Fund will sell 8.23 crore shares, representing a 16.5% stake, in multiple deals on Thursday. The offer price has been set at Rs 316 per share, indicating a 5% discount to the current market price of Rs 332.15.

Westbridge Crossover Fund held a 16.19% stake in the company as of June 2025, according to the BSE data.

The promoter, in June, offloaded 12.61% stake, while in May 2021, it offloaded 4.96% stake in the company.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India expects a 20–22% growth in lending in the near term and around 29% year-on-year growth over the next two to three years.

The recent repo-rate reduction by the Reserve Bank of India and an upgraded credit rating by CARE Ratings will aid growth as the retail-focused housing finance company is expected to borrow funds at more affordable terms, according to Managing Director P Balaji.

"We have been projecting it will be around 20 to 22% growth every year and the year-on-year growth should be around 28–29% for the next two to three years," Balaji said in a conversation with NDTV Profit. "Considering the huge runway for growth and the market availability, we are confident of doing that."