Aptus Value Housing Finance Promoter Likely To Exit Via Rs 2,600-Crore Deal
Westbridge Crossover Fund held a 16.19% stake in the company as of June 2025, according to the BSE data.
Westbridge Crossover Fund LLC, the promoter of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, is likely to exit the company through a Rs 2,600-crore deal in open market, sources told NDTV Profit on Wednesday.
Westbridge Crossover Fund will sell 8.23 crore shares, representing a 16.5% stake, in multiple deals on Thursday. The offer price has been set at Rs 316 per share, indicating a 5% discount to the current market price of Rs 332.15.
The promoter, in June, offloaded 12.61% stake, while in May 2021, it offloaded 4.96% stake in the company.
Aptus Value Housing Finance India expects a 20–22% growth in lending in the near term and around 29% year-on-year growth over the next two to three years.
The recent repo-rate reduction by the Reserve Bank of India and an upgraded credit rating by CARE Ratings will aid growth as the retail-focused housing finance company is expected to borrow funds at more affordable terms, according to Managing Director P Balaji.
"We have been projecting it will be around 20 to 22% growth every year and the year-on-year growth should be around 28–29% for the next two to three years," Balaji said in a conversation with NDTV Profit. "Considering the huge runway for growth and the market availability, we are confident of doing that."