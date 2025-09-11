Apple Analyst Sentiment Hits Five-Year Low After Two Downgrades

D.A. Davidson cut the stock to neutral from buy, a move that follows product announcements earlier this week that failed to assuage concerns about the company’s position with artificial intelligence.

“While we were initially excited about the prospects of Apple’s role in the AI ecosystem and potential major upgrade cycle, it has become clear to us that neither of those are likely to come to fruition in the near-term,” wrote analyst Gil Luria.

The new products, including a thinner iPhone, “left us uninspired,” he wrote. “Until they can redefine their current products or develop compelling new ones, we believe growth will remain constrained under the status quo.”

Shares rose 0.6% on Thursday. The stock is coming off a four-day drop of 5.4%, and it remains down 9% for 2025, compared with a gain of 14% for the Nasdaq 100 Index.

Despite the year-to-date weakness, Apple has jumped more than 30% off an April low, amid easing concerns about the impact of tariffs.

That rally is the reason for the second downgrade, to reduce from neutral at Phillip Securities, according to analyst Helena Wang. She added that the firm maintains “a cautious outlook,” in part because it has “no significant AI innovation to help with persistent weakness in products and the China market.”