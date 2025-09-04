Apparel Stocks Trade Higher As GST Cuts Tax Rates To 5%: Trent, Arvind Fashion Lead Gains

Most apparel stocks were trading higher on Thursday led by Trent Ltd., and Arvind Fashion Ltd., after the Goods and Services Tax council approved lowering the GST rate on footwear and apparel priced up to Rs 2,500 to 5%.

The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Sept. 3, announced a sweeping cut in tax rates on daily essentials at its 56th meeting. In a press conference, FM said that GST on a wide range of commonly used products has been brought down to 5%, slashed from the earlier 18% and 12% slabs.

The 56th GST Council, decided to raise the threshold for footwear and apparel in the 5% slab to Rs 2,500 per piece, from Rs 1,000 per piece. Currently, footwear and apparel priced up to Rs 1,000 are taxed at 5%. Beyond the threshold, 12% Goods and Services Tax is levied.