Apollo Tyres Shares Gain 7% After Large Trade

Shares of Apollo Tyres rose as much as 7.05% on Tuesday before paring gains to trade 1.32% higher at 11:54 a.m. compared to a 0.13% advance in the Nifty 50.

Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.57 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index stood at 67.80.

Of the 29 analysts tracking the company, 17 maintains a 'buy' rating, eight recommend a 'hold' and four suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data.