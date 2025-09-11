Apollo Microsystems Shares Gain After Unit Secures Major Rocket Deal With US Firm

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. have rallied in trade on Thursday after the company's subsidiary entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with US-based company Defence Engineering and Design Inc.

The shares of Apollo Micro are trading with gains of more than 3% in trade, reaching an intraday high of Rs 294.

Apollo Strategic Technologies Pvt Ltd. (ASTPL), a step-down subsidiary of the company, reached an agreement with Defence Engineering and Design, in which the entity will co-develop and potentially produce rocket motors for BM-21 Grad ER and non-ER rockets.

The MoU serves as an "integral step towards indigenising propulsion technologies for multibarrel rocket systems and enhancing self-reliance in critical defence systems". It is part of the Make-In-India initiative, the company confirmed in an exchange filing.