Apollo Micro Systems Share Price Up Over 2% Following DRDO Partnership

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems rose over 2% in trade so far after DRDO on Friday, approved a partnership with the company. The Defence Research and Development Organisation had on Friday, approved Apollo Micro Systems as the production agency for the Multi-Influence Ground Mine – Vighana.

The DRDO has also entered into an agreement to transfer the technology for the Omni-Directional multi-EFP warhead to Apollo Micro Systems. This advanced warhead technology is a key component of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile – Short Range NASM-SR missile, a missile developed by DRDO to boost the Indian Navy's anti-ship capabilities.

The NASM-SR is designed for launch from helicopters and other naval platforms to engage enemy ships and other naval targets at a short range.