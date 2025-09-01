Business NewsMarketsApollo Micro Systems Share Price Up Over 2% Following DRDO Partnership
ADVERTISEMENT

Apollo Micro Systems Share Price Up Over 2% Following DRDO Partnership

Apollo Micro Systems stock rose as much as 2.36% during the day to Rs 269 apiece on the NSE following the DRDO partnership.

01 Sep 2025, 10:11 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Apollo Micro Systems share price
Apollo Micro Systems share price edged higher on Monday. (Photo source: Apollo Micro Systems/Facebook) 
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems rose over 2% in trade so far after DRDO on Friday, approved a partnership with the company. The Defence Research and Development Organisation had on Friday, approved Apollo Micro Systems as the production agency for the Multi-Influence Ground Mine – Vighana.

The DRDO has also entered into an agreement to transfer the technology for the Omni-Directional multi-EFP warhead to Apollo Micro Systems. This advanced warhead technology is a key component of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile – Short Range NASM-SR missile, a missile developed by DRDO to boost the Indian Navy's anti-ship capabilities.

The NASM-SR is designed for launch from helicopters and other naval platforms to engage enemy ships and other naval targets at a short range.

ALSO READ

DRDO Partners With Apollo Micro Systems To Advance Anti-Ship Missile Technology
Opinion
DRDO Partners With Apollo Micro Systems To Advance Anti-Ship Missile Technology
Read More

Apollo Micro Systems Share Price

Apollo Micro Systems Share Price Up Over 2% Following DRDO Partnership

Apollo Micro Systems stock rose as much as 2.36% during the day to Rs 269 apiece on the NSE.It was trading 1.66% higher at Rs 267.15 apiece, compared to an 0.44% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 9:44 a.m.

It has risen 157.66% in the last 12 months and 133.11% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 77.05.

One analyst tracking the company has a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month analysts' consensus target price on the stock is Rs 240, implying a downside of 10.4%.

ALSO READ

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Continue To Trade Higher As Infosys, ICICI Bank Shares Lead
Opinion
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Continue To Trade Higher As Infosys, ICICI Bank Shares Lead
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT