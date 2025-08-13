Apollo Hospitals Share Price Rises 7% To Hit Record High On Robust Q1 Results: Do You Own?

Apollo Hospitals Chairman Dr. Prathap C Reddy attributed the strong results to Apollo’s integrated care model and strategic investments in digital platforms and infrastructure. “Our three growth engines—Healthcare Services, Retail Health & Diagnostics, and Digital & Pharma Distribution—have all contributed meaningfully,” he said.

Healthcare services revenue stood at Rs 2,974 crore in Q1FY26 compared to Rs 2,843 crore in Q4FY25 and Rs 2,654 crore in Q1FY25. Apollo plans to add over 4,300 beds over the next five years with an investment of Rs 7,600 crore, including expansions in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The expenses were reported at Rs 5,313 crore, made on material used by the hospital, purchases of stock-in-trade, employee benefits and as finance cost. The Board of Directors approved an investment of Rs 8.5 crore for acquiring 85 lakh equity shares of Apollo Gleneagles PET-CT Private Ltd (AGPCL) from its existing shareholder, Parkway Healthcare (Mauritius) PTE Ltd, representing capital of AGPCL.