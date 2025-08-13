Apollo Hospitals Share Price Rises 7% To Hit Record High On Robust Q1 Results: Do You Own?
Apollo Hospitals Share Price: Shares of the hospital stock gained 6.67% intraday to hit a 52-week high of Rs 7,717 apiece so far on the BSE. It has risen 9% in one week.
Apollo Hospitals Share Price: Shares of Apollo Hospitals gained over 7% on Wednesday, Aug 13, after reporting a strong performance in the April-June quarter of fiscal 2025-26 (Q1FY26). Shares of the hospital chain major hit a record high so far during the session after brokerages maintained positive stance on the stock over the robust financial metrics in Q1.
Apollo Hospitals reported a surge of 42% in consolidated net profit during the first quarter of current fiscal to Rs 433 crore, compared to Rs 305 crore in the corresponding period last year. The hospital chain's topline grew 15% to Rs 5,842 crore compared to Rs 5,086 crore in the year-ago period.
ALSO READ
Apollo Hospitals' Strategic Demerger Sets Stage For Long-Term Value Creation; Motilal Oswal Maintains 'Buy'
Apollo Hospitals Q1 Results
Apollo Hospitals Chairman Dr. Prathap C Reddy attributed the strong results to Apollo’s integrated care model and strategic investments in digital platforms and infrastructure. “Our three growth engines—Healthcare Services, Retail Health & Diagnostics, and Digital & Pharma Distribution—have all contributed meaningfully,” he said.
Healthcare services revenue stood at Rs 2,974 crore in Q1FY26 compared to Rs 2,843 crore in Q4FY25 and Rs 2,654 crore in Q1FY25. Apollo plans to add over 4,300 beds over the next five years with an investment of Rs 7,600 crore, including expansions in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
The expenses were reported at Rs 5,313 crore, made on material used by the hospital, purchases of stock-in-trade, employee benefits and as finance cost. The Board of Directors approved an investment of Rs 8.5 crore for acquiring 85 lakh equity shares of Apollo Gleneagles PET-CT Private Ltd (AGPCL) from its existing shareholder, Parkway Healthcare (Mauritius) PTE Ltd, representing capital of AGPCL.
Apollo Hospitals Share Price Today
On Wednesday, shares of Apollo Hospitals opened at Rs 7,395.00 and gained 7.10% intraday to hit a 52-week high of Rs 7,761 so far. At 1:13 pm, shares of Apollo Hospitals traded 6.285 higher at Rs 7,690 apiece on the BSE, against the Sensex index's rise of 0.42% to 80,571.57.
Apollo Hospitals share price has gained 9.10% in one week, 11.73% in three months, and 21.3% in six months. The stock has risen nearly 6% on a year-to-date basis and 17.27% in the last 12 months. The relative strength index was 65.23, nearing the overbought territory. The company commands a market cap of Rs 1,10,581.90 crore.
Brokerage View On Apollo Hospitals
Citi has said that Apollo Hospitals remains its preferred hospital stock pick. It has maintained its 'buy' rating on Apollo Hospitals with a target price of Rs 8,260 and eyes a potential upside of 13.5% on the stock. Apollo's consolidated EBITDA came nearly 9% ahead of Citi's estimates.
The brokerage flagged that execution is a key risk for the hospital major with delays in setting up the hospital projects. Nomura maintained its 'neutral' rating on Apollo Hospitals with a target price of Rs 6,856, noting in-line revenue and better-than-expected EBITDA.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.