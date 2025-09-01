Apollo Hospitals In Focus As Incred Initiates Coverage With 'Buy' — Check Target Price

Apollo Hospitals shares will be in focus during Monday's trading session. Incred Equities has initiated coverage on Apollo Hospitals, giving it a 'Buy' rating. The domestic brokerage has set a target price of Rs 7,200 for Apollo Hospitals, which implies a 25% upside on the counter.

The initiation is driven by the company's strong performance across its business segments like hospitals, pharmacies, and digital health services. Here are the three key reasons behind the initiation on the stock: