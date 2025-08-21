Apollo Hospital Block Deal: Promoter To Offload Shares Worth Rs 1,394 Crore

Apollo Hospital Enterprises Ltd. promoter Suneeta Reddy Pottipatti will offload shares worth Rs 1,394.5 crore on Friday, in one or more deals, according to the term sheet accessed by NDTV Profit.

The promoter will offload 1.25% stake in the hospital chain, with Morgan Stanley as the sole bookrunner for the deal. The promoter firm has set the floor price at Rs 7,747 per share, which marks a 2.26% discount from the previous closing of Rs 7,926.50 per share.

According to BSE, Suneeta Reddy holds 48.34 lakh shares representing 3.36% stake in the company.