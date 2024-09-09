Apex Court Sets Aside Bombay HC Order Penalising SEBI, BSE, NSE For Illegally Freezing Accounts

The Supreme Court on Monday set aside a Bombay High Court order, which penalised the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the National Stock Exchange, and the Bombay Stock Exchange for illegally freezing demat accounts of two Mumbai residents.

The high court had imposed a fine of Rs 80 lakh on the market regulator and the two exchanges.

A three-judge bench led by the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, remarked that the high court erred in setting aside the freezing orders without hearing the market regulator and the stock exchanges.

In August, the Bombay High Court imposed a fine on the market bodies for an alleged illegal freezing of demat accounts of a father-son duo.

A division bench, comprising Justices GS Kulkarni and Firdosh Pooniwalla, declared that the actions taken by these regulatory bodies were invalid due to severe procedural errors and violations of constitutional rights.

The high court's verdict came on a plea by Pradeep Mehta, a senior citizen and a gynaecologist, and his son Neil Mehta, an angel investor based in Singapore.