Anondita Medicare IPO Listing Date: Check Expected Listing Price Based On Latest GMP
The IPO received bids for more than 95,53,53,000 shares against 31.73 lakh shares on offer. Investors can expect gains upto 61% when the stock debuts today on NSE.
The shares of Anondita Medicare Ltd. are set to be listed on the NSE SME on Monday, September 1.
The allotment for Anondita Medicare IPO was finalised on Thursday, September 28. The public issue received an overwhelming response as the NSE SME issue was oversubscribed close to 301 times.
The IPO received bids for more than 95,53,53,000 shares against 31.73 lakh shares on offer.
Ahead of its debut, the IPO’s grey market premium has soared, signalling expectations of healthy gains for investors.
Anondita Medicare IPO GMP Today
The latest grey market premium (GMP) for Anondita Medicare IPO stood at Rs 89 as of 7:30 a.m. on September 1. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 234 per share, compared to the upper limit of the issue price of Rs 145 apiece. The GMP reflects a potential listing gain of 61.38%.
The highest GMP recorded for the Anondita Medicare IPO was Rs 92 when the allotment status was finalised for the public issue.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Anondita Medicare Share Price
Based on the current GMP, the shares of Anondita Medicare Ltd. are expected to list at Rs 234 a piece on NSE SME.
About Anondita Medicare IPO
The SME public offer was a book-building issue worth Rs 69.5 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 48 lakh shares. The IPO price band was set between Rs 137 and Rs 145 per share.
The company proposes to utilise the Net Proceeds from the issue towards the following objectives:
Funding capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of equipment/machinery.
Funding the working capital requirement.
Unidentified acquisition and general corporate purposes.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.