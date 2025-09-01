Anondita Medicare IPO Listing Date: Check Expected Listing Price Based On Latest GMP

The shares of Anondita Medicare Ltd. are set to be listed on the NSE SME on Monday, September 1.

The allotment for Anondita Medicare IPO was finalised on Thursday, September 28. The public issue received an overwhelming response as the NSE SME issue was oversubscribed close to 301 times.

The IPO received bids for more than 95,53,53,000 shares against 31.73 lakh shares on offer.

Ahead of its debut, the IPO’s grey market premium has soared, signalling expectations of healthy gains for investors.