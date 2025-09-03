Anlon Healthcare IPO To List Today: Check Expected Listing Price Based On Latest GMP

Anlon Healthcare Ltd. will make its stock market debut on Wednesday, September 3, following the closure of its initial public offering (IPO). Shares of the pharmaceutical manufacturing company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Ahead of the listing of Anlon Healthcare shares, the stock is trading at a premium in the grey market, indicating potential for modest gains.

The share allotment status for Anlon Healthcare IPO was finalised on September 1. Anlon Healthcare IPO was subscribed 7.12 times on the final day of its subscription on August 29.