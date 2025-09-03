Anlon Healthcare IPO To List Today: Check Expected Listing Price Based On Latest GMP
The share price of Anlon Healthcare will debut on the stock market on September 3. The grey market indicates that shares may see a muted debut.
Anlon Healthcare Ltd. will make its stock market debut on Wednesday, September 3, following the closure of its initial public offering (IPO). Shares of the pharmaceutical manufacturing company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.
Ahead of the listing of Anlon Healthcare shares, the stock is trading at a premium in the grey market, indicating potential for modest gains.
The share allotment status for Anlon Healthcare IPO was finalised on September 1. Anlon Healthcare IPO was subscribed 7.12 times on the final day of its subscription on August 29.
Anlon Healthcare IPO GMP Today
The latest grey market premium for Anlon Healthcare IPO stood at Rs 1 at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday. The latest GMP for Anlon Healthcare IPO signals an estimated listing price of Rs 92 apiece against the upper limit of the issue price band, at a premium of 1.1% per share.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from Investorgain.
Anlon Healthcare IPO: Use Of Proceeds
Anlon Healthcare Ltd. has proposed to use around Rs 30.72 crore of the raised funds for capital expenditure for expansion. Around Rs 5 crore is allocated for repayment or prepayment of secured borrowings. The company will use around Rs 43.15 crore to fund working capital needs. A portion of the proceeds will also be used for general corporate purposes.
Anlon Healthcare IPO Details
Anlon Healthcare IPO was a book-built issue worth Rs 121.03 crore. It was entirely a fresh issue of 1.33 crore equity shares. The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29.
The price band for this IPO was set at Rs 86 to Rs 91 per share. The minimum lot size was 164 shares. The IPO saw strong demand, especially from retail investors, who subscribed the issue 47.26 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed their category 1.07 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) segment was booked 10.61 times. Overall, the IPO received bids for 9,47,08,360 shares against 1,33,00,000 shares on offer.
Interactive Financial Services Ltd. is the lead manager. Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar for the IPO.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.