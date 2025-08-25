Anil Ambani's Reliance Power Locked In Lower Circuit — Here's Why

Reliance Power Ltd. share price hit a lower circuit in Monday's session despite clarifying no impact of the investigation into its sister company and managing director Anil Ambani.

Reliance Power is a separate and independent entity with no business and financial linkage to Reliance Communication, the company said in the exchange filing Sunday.

Anil Ambani is also not in the board of Reliance Power for more than three and half years, according to the exchange filing.

The clarification after the Bank of India has classified loan account of Reliance Communication as fraud. The classification dates back to 10 years before, the exchange filing said.

Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications have been facing criminal investigation. On Saturday, the Central Bureau of Investigation has conducted searches at its Mumbai residence.