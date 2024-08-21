Angel One Jumps 36% In Five Sessions To Nearly Four-Month High

Shares of Angel One Ltd. extended gains for the fifth consecutive session to a nearly four-month high on Wednesday. The stock has added more than 36% in the five-day rally.

The stock is the second-highest gainer after Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. among the Nifty Smallcap 250, having risen 30.5% in the last seven days. During the same time frame, Godfrey Phillips has increased by 31%.

Angel One is also the second-largest gainer among the Nifty 500 stocks.