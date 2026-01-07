Angel One Board To Consider Stock Split, Interim Dividend Next Week

Angel One Ltd. board will consider proposals for a stock split and payout of the first interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26 at a meeting on Jan. 15.

The proposal includes alteration in the share capital of the company by sub-division/split of existing fully paid-up equity shares having face value of Rs 10 each, subject to approval of the shareholders, according to a stock exchange filing on Wednesday. If approved, it will be the company's first stock split since going public.

A stock split is a corporate action where a company increases the number of outstanding shares by reducing the face value per share. This typically enhances liquidity as the stock price adjusts accordingly. While the number of shares increases, the total investment value remains unchanged.

Besides, the board has set the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the interim dividend as Jan. 21. The payout amount will be approved next week.

Angel One, a Mumbai-based stock broking firm, will report its third quarter financial results on Jan. 15.

The company had paid two interim dividends of Rs 11 and a final dividend of Rs 26 for fiscal 2025.

Shares of Angel One settled 2.6% higher at Rs 2472.25 on the BSE, ahead of the announcement, compared to a 0.1% fall in the benchmark Sensex. The stock is down 10% on a 12-month basis.