NDTV ProfitMarketsAndhra Cements Files Draft Papers To Raise Rs 180 Crore Via Rights Issue
ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Cements Files Draft Papers To Raise Rs 180 Crore Via Rights Issue

The fundraise plan had received a nod from the company's board of directors in a meeting held on March 28.

30 Sep 2024, 11:57 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Andhra Cements Ltd., an arm of Sagar Cements Ltd., filed the draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India on Monday to raise up to Rs 180 crore through rights issue.</p><p><br> (Representative image. Source: Envato)</p></div>
Andhra Cements Ltd., an arm of Sagar Cements Ltd., filed the draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India on Monday to raise up to Rs 180 crore through rights issue.

(Representative image. Source: Envato)

Andhra Cements Ltd., an arm of Sagar Cements Ltd., filed the draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India on Monday to raise up to Rs 180 crore through rights issue.

The draft document has also been filed with the BSE and the National Stock Exchange for their requisite approvals.

The company said its rights issuing committee "approved the draft letter of offer for the proposed issuance of equity shares of the company by way of rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders for an amount aggregating up to Rs 180 crore".

The fundraise plan had received a nod from the company's board of directors in a meeting held on March 28. The board had then also approved a separate proposal to raise up to Rs 250 crore through debt issue.

ALSO READ

Ambuja Cements Joins Alliance For Industry Decarbonisation, Sets Ambitious Net Zero Goals
Opinion
Ambuja Cements Joins Alliance For Industry Decarbonisation, Sets Ambitious Net Zero Goals
Read More

In the quarter ended June, Andhra Cements had posted a net loss of Rs 23.6 crore, as compared to a net loss of Rs 24.6 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue from operations increased to Rs 63.3 crore from Rs 13.2 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Andhra Cements closed 1.13% lower at Rs 86.05 apiece on the BSE, compared with a 1.49% decline in the benchmark Sensex. The stock has plunged 20.8% on a year-to-date basis and 11.5% in the past 12 months.

ALSO READ

JK Cement - Strategic Expansions Aiding Growth: Motilal Oswal
Opinion
JK Cement - Strategic Expansions Aiding Growth: Motilal Oswal
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT