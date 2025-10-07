Anant Raj To Raise Rs 1,100 Crore Via QIP, Check Details

Anant Raj Ltd. will raise up to Rs 1,100 crore, through the issue of its qualified institutional placement, which opened on Tuesday.

The real estate company announced this development in an exchange filing. The firm approved the QIP's floor price of Rs 695.83 per share, the filing said. The issue will close on Oct. 8, 2025.

The company also approved and adopted the preliminary placement document dated Oct. 7, 2025, the application form, in connection with the issue.

Its indicative total issue price is Rs 662 per equity share with a 4.86% discount to the Securities and Exchange Board of India's floor price, sources told NDTV Profit.

Its implied discount of indicative issue price from its closing price is 10.01%. The closing price of the stock was Rs 735.60 on Oct. 7, 2025. The QIP's dilution (assuming full subscription of the total price) is 4.62% of the firm's total shares after the issue is completed.

All application forms and payments are to be submitted by Oct. 13 by 3 p.m., according to sources.

The shares will be deposited in the respective demat accounts by Oct. 15.

The QIP's listing and trading approval from stock exchanges will be on Oct. 16. The shares are set to be traded on Oct. 17.

Shares of Anant Raj closed 4.96% higher at Rs 735.60 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.12% rise in the benchmark Nifty. The stock had risen 10.69% in the last 12 months and fallen 14% on a year-to-date basis.

Five analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 4.5%.