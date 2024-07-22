Anant Raj Subsidiary To Collaborate With Google For AI Solutions, Stock Surges

A wholly owned subsidiary of Anant Raj Ltd. entered into a memorandum of understanding with Google LLC to provide infrastructure for data centres and build artificial-intelligence-driven solutions.

Anant Raj Cloud Pvt. collaborate with the US-based technology giant for providing data centre infrastructure, DC-managed services, cloud platform to various public and private enterprises. It will also develop innovative technological solutions for potential customers, the company said in an exchange filing.

Google and Anant Raj Cloud will also build purpose-driven AI-infused solutions for infrastructure, productivity, and security, it said.