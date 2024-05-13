Amit Shah On Recent Dalal Street Fall: Market Will Shoot Up After June 4

Home Minister Amit Shah has weighed in on the recent market fall. In an exclusive interview to Vikas Bhadauria, national affairs editor, NDTV India, Shah said that the market will “shoot up” after the election results are announced on June 4, 2024.

The Home Minister isn’t too worried about the recent fall though. Over the last six-month period, benchmark index Nifty 50 is up over 12%, while over a one-year period it is up almost 20%. “The market has fallen more in the past as well. Thus, linking market movements directly to elections, is not wise. Maybe the fall was due to some rumours. In my opinion, buy before June 4. The market is going to shoot-up.”

The nation went to poll for phase three of the Lok Sabha election on May 7. Since then, Sensex and Nifty have fallen over 1.5%. While the NSE Nifty 50 is down 1.64% since May 8, S&P BSE Sensex has seen a decline of 1.71%. Meanwhile, the market volatility gauge, India VIX, which was at 17 points on May 8, has surged to over a 52-week high of 21.41 on Monday.

Shah explained why he was optimistic about where the Indian stocks markets were heading. “Whenever there is a steady government, markets do well. Modiji is coming back as the prime minister for the third time. Thus, my prediction.”