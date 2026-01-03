Amid Gig Workers' Debate, Market Veteran Samir Arora Questions Necessity Of Six-Hour Trading Day

Prominent investor Samir Arora has ignited a fresh discussion among India's trading community by questioning the necessity of six-hour daily stock market sessions, amid the ongoing debate over the income and work conditions of gig workers, especially those working for leading quick commerce (QC) platforms.

In an X post on Saturday, the founder of the Singapore-based asset management company Helios Capital argued that shorter sessions would free up time for employees, deeper research by investors and other pursuits, without sacrificing trading volume.

“Just to get people off the debate on QC, I propose the following topic: Do we really need to have stock trading for 6 hrs a day? Why not just keep the market open for (say) 3 hrs a day. Will give employees more time to do their thing, people to do more research and traders can do another job or read more/think more,” Arora wrote.

“Whatever trades are happening in 6 hrs can happen in 3 hrs also with a little effort,” he suggested.