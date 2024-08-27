Ambuja Cements Weightage On FTSE All-World Index Rises To 32.41%

FTSE Russell on Tuesday increased Ambuja Cements Ltd.'s weightage in the FTSE All-World Index to 32.41% from 29.65%.

FTSE announced that the company will continue to be included in the index following an updated shareholder review resulting from a secondary offering. The company will maintain its total shares in issue at 246.17 crore.

In addition to the FTSE All-World Index, Ambuja Cements will also remain in the FTSE MPF All-World Index, the FTSE Global Large Cap Index, and the FTSE Emerging Index.

This adjustment will take effect from the start of trading on Friday

Shares of the company closed 0.51% lower at Rs 624.25 per share, compared to a 0.03% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock has risen 42.29% year-to-date and 19.88% over the past 12 months.

