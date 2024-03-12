NDTV ProfitMarketsAmbuja Cements To Sell Stake In Sanghi Industries For Minimum Shareholding Norm
ADVERTISEMENT

Ambuja Cements To Sell Stake In Sanghi Industries For Minimum Shareholding Norm

Ambuja Cements had acquired Sanghi Industries in an all-cash deal in August.

12 Mar 2024, 04:25 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ambuja Cements bags. (Photo: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Ambuja Cements bags. (Photo: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit)

Ambuja Cements Ltd., the promoter of Sanghi Industries Ltd., will sell up to a 4% stake in the company to comply with the minimum public shareholding norm.

The cement manufacturer proposed to divest up to 2% stake in the current financial year and an additional 2% stake in the next fiscal, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The open offer by Ambuja Cements to acquire a 26% stake held by minority shareholders of Sanghi Industries Ltd. began on Jan. 15. The Adani Group company offered to buy more than 6.71 crore shares of the Gujarat-based cement maker at Rs 114.2 apiece, aggregating to about Rs 818.7 crore.

Ambuja Cements acquired Sanghi Industries in an all-cash deal in August, valuing the company at an enterprise value of Rs 5,000 crore.

Sanghi Cement, a brand owned by Sanghi Industries, was incorporated in 1985. It has a grinding capacity of 6.1 million tonnes per annum and a clinker capacity of 6.6 million tonnes per annum.

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd, an Adani Group Company.

ALSO READ

Ambuja Cements Q3 Results: Profit Rises 32%

Opinion
Ambuja Cements Q3 Results: Profit Rises 32%
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT