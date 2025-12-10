Ambuja Cements To Lead First Indo-Swedish Carbon Capture Pilot In Global Cement Industry
Ambuja Cements, part of the Adani Portfolio, has become the first cement company globally to secure an Indo-Swedish grant for a pre-pilot feasibility study on Carbon Capture and Utilisation.
Partnering with IIT Bombay and Sweden’s Eco Tech, the initiative aims to assess the viability of capturing carbon dioxide from cement operations and converting it into green fuels and materials, marking a shift from traditional carbon storage to a circular carbon economy, the company said in a media release on Wednesday.
Sponsored by India’s Department of Science and Technology and the Swedish Energy Agency, the project supports Ambuja’s SBTi-validated net-zero targets and builds on its decarbonisation roadmap.
"We are advancing our net-zero roadmap through renewable energy integration, expansion of alternative fuels and raw materials, and other initiatives. CCU will be the final step towards our net-zero ambition," cement business, Adani Group's CEO Vinod Bahety.
The media release said that the study will evaluate the technical and economic viability of capturing CO₂ from cement operations. Captured CO₂ will be channelled into materials like calcium carbonate or to produce green methanol using green hydrogen pathways, shifting from conventional carbon capture and storage to a circular carbon economy that reduces emissions while enabling new green fuels and materials.
The collaboration with IIT Bombay’s National Centre of Excellence in Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage will leverage advanced CO₂ capture and mineralisation technologies to create scalable, cost-effective solutions for hard-to-abate sectors such as cement. Eco Tech, Sweden will help to optimise energy demand, recover waste heat, and integrate renewable electricity and heat, the company added.