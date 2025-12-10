Ambuja Cements To Lead First Indo-Swedish Carbon Capture Pilot In Global Cement Industry

Ambuja Cements, part of the Adani Portfolio, has become the first cement company globally to secure an Indo-Swedish grant for a pre-pilot feasibility study on Carbon Capture and Utilisation.

Partnering with IIT Bombay and Sweden’s Eco Tech, the initiative aims to assess the viability of capturing carbon dioxide from cement operations and converting it into green fuels and materials, marking a shift from traditional carbon storage to a circular carbon economy, the company said in a media release on Wednesday.

Sponsored by India’s Department of Science and Technology and the Swedish Energy Agency, the project supports Ambuja’s SBTi-validated net-zero targets and builds on its decarbonisation roadmap.