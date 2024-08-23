Ambuja Cements Shares Gain After Promoter Arm Sells Stake

Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd. gained over 4% on Friday after a promoter entity likely divested $500 million worth of shares.

Holderind Investments Ltd., a company owned by billionaire Gautam Adani and his family, plans to divest 2.84% of the of the equity, valuing the deal at Rs 4,197.8 crore at the floor price, according to the terms of the deal viewed by NDTV Profit.

The transaction is part of a strategic group portfolio management move aimed at diversifying the shareholder base and attracting long-only investors, particularly those interested in infrastructure assets.

The Group portfolio management—Holderind Investments—will sell approximately 6.99 crore shares at a floor price set at Rs 600 per share, reflecting a 5% discount to the last close price on the NSE.

The shares will be subject to a 60-day lock-up period, excluding transfers to another promoter or promoter group members, with the lock-up continuing in the hands of the transferee.