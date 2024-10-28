Ambuja Cements Share Price Extends Gains As Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

Ambuja Cements Ltd.'s share price increased on Monday due to its second-quarter profit surpassing analysts' estimates in a challenging pricing environment.

The company posted a profit of Rs 500.66 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, according to an exchange filing. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had a consensus estimate of Rs 458.5 crore.

The Adani Group-owned cement manufacturer's standalone net profit fell 22.23% on a year-on-year basis in the second quarter of the current financial year. The fall in profits was on the back of a weak cement pricing environment pan-India, as well as factors like heavy monsoons, labour shortages, and slowdowns in construction activities impacting demand.

Meanwhile, the cement maker's revenue grew despite a weak cement pricing environment in India. The company's revenue was up 6.13% at Rs 4,213.24 crore, beating the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 3,923.5 crore.