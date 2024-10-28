Ambuja Cements Share Price Extends Gains As Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

NDTV ProfitMarketsAmbuja Cements Share Price Extends Gains As Q2 Profit Beats Estimates
Ambuja Cements share price rose as much as 5.35% to Rs 582.25 apiece.

28 Oct 2024, 02:44 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Share price of Ambuja Cements gained further after reporting a higher than expected net profit in the September quarter amid a weak pricing environment. (Source: Usha Kunji/ NDTV Profit).</p></div>
Share price of Ambuja Cements gained further after reporting a higher than expected net profit in the September quarter amid a weak pricing environment. (Source: Usha Kunji/ NDTV Profit).

Ambuja Cements Ltd.'s share price increased on Monday due to its second-quarter profit surpassing analysts' estimates in a challenging pricing environment.

The company posted a profit of Rs 500.66 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, according to an exchange filing. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had a consensus estimate of Rs 458.5 crore.

The Adani Group-owned cement manufacturer's standalone net profit fell 22.23% on a year-on-year basis in the second quarter of the current financial year. The fall in profits was on the back of a weak cement pricing environment pan-India, as well as factors like heavy monsoons, labour shortages, and slowdowns in construction activities impacting demand.

Meanwhile, the cement maker's revenue grew despite a weak cement pricing environment in India. The company's revenue was up 6.13% at Rs 4,213.24 crore, beating the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 3,923.5 crore.

Ambuja Cements said that while its Ebitda was impacted by 71% annual rise in 'purchase of stock in trade', power and fuel costs were down 17% year-on-year and freight expenses fell 2% on annual basis.

Shares of the company rose as much as 5.35% to Rs 582.25 apiece, the highest level since Oct. 22. The stock pared gains to trade 3.9% higher at Rs 574.45 apiece as of 1:45 p.m. This compares to a 1% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

The stock has risen 10.37% on a year-to-date basis and 35.48% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.16 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 42.66.

Out of the 41 analysts tracking the company, 22 maintain a 'buy' rating, 11 recommend a 'hold,' and eight suggest a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 39%.

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.

