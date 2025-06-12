Ambuja Cements Dividend: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify — Details Here

Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd. will be in the spotlight on Thursday as the day marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Ambuja Cements' board announced a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each fully paid-up for the financial year 2025, subject to approval of shareholders of the company, according to an exchange filing.

The board also noted the company had achieved a historic milestone in its growth journey as it had crossed the 100 million tonnes per annum or MTPA cement capacity upon successful commissioning of a 2.4-MTPA brownfield expansion of a grinding unit in Farakka (West Bengal) and debottlenecking of 0.5 MTPA across various plants.