Amber Enterprises Board To Consider Raising Rs 2,500 Crore

Amber Enterprises India Ltd. board of directors will meet on Saturday to consider and approve a resolution for raising up to Rs 2,500 crore.

However, the fundraise will be subject to approval from shareholders in the ensuing 35th annual general meeting of the company, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

This is the second time the maker of room air conditioners is raising funds after its listing seven years ago. In 2020, the company raised Rs 400 crore through qualified institutional placement.

The fundraise was for capital expenditure required for the long-term growth of its businesses; extend loans to and invest in its subsidiaries for their long-term and short-term business purposes, repay debt, and make strategic acquisitions or joint ventures.

In June, Amber Enterprises was included in futures and options.