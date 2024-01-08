Amazon Has Wall Street Seeing Return To Record High Stock Price

Amazon has gone the longest among the so-called Magnificent Seven without posting a record, in contrast to Apple, Microsoft Corp., and Nvidia, all of which set new highs last year. The seven largest stocks in the S&P 500 Index by market value — a group that also includes Google parent Alphabet Inc., Tesla Inc. and Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc., have faltered in January, after driving the market’s strength last year. Amazon’s 4.4% drop is among the steepest of the group.