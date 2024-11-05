Amara Raja Share Price Falls As Nuvama Cuts Target Price After Q2 Profit Miss

Shares of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd. fell 5% on Tuesday after its second-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates, leading Nuvama Institutional Equities to cut its target price on the stock.

The company's profit after tax rose 6% year-on-year to Rs 240.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024, according to an exchange filing. This compares with the consensus estimate of Rs 265 crore given by analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Revenue during the same period grew 12% year-on-year to Rs 3,136 crore, while Ebitda rose 8% to Rs 441 crore. However, Ebitda margins contracted slightly by 50 basis points to 14.1%.

The company is focusing on expanding its electric vehicle business, with plans to set up lithium cell manufacturing plants in the coming years.

Nuvama has also revised earnings estimates for fiscals 2025 to 2027, lowering Ebitda projections by 3-4% due to lower margin assumptions. In response to increased competition in the lithium battery space, Nuvama Institutional Equities reduced the stock's target price from Rs 1,980 to Rs 1,580.