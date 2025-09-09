Amanta Healthcare Shares To List Today: Here’s What Latest GMP Signals Ahead Of Listing

Amanta Healthcare Ltd. is set to make its stock market debut on Tuesday, September 9, following the successful closure of its initial public offering. Shares of Amanta Healthcare will be listed on the NSE and BSE.

The IPO share allotment was finalised on September 4. The mainboard issue witnessed strong demand from investors across categories during the three-day subscription from September 1 to September 3. The IPO was oversubscribed 82.6 times.

Amanta Healthcare IPO received bids for 57.81 crore shares against 70 lakh shares on offer.

Ahead of the stock market debut, shares of Amanta Healthcare are trading at a premium in the grey market, indicating positive gains for the investors.