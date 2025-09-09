Amanta Healthcare Shares To List Today: Here’s What Latest GMP Signals Ahead Of Listing
Ahead of its debut on the stock market, the shares of Amanta Healthcare are trading at a premium in the grey market, indicating positive gains for the investors.
Amanta Healthcare Ltd. is set to make its stock market debut on Tuesday, September 9, following the successful closure of its initial public offering. Shares of Amanta Healthcare will be listed on the NSE and BSE.
The IPO share allotment was finalised on September 4. The mainboard issue witnessed strong demand from investors across categories during the three-day subscription from September 1 to September 3. The IPO was oversubscribed 82.6 times.
Amanta Healthcare IPO received bids for 57.81 crore shares against 70 lakh shares on offer.
Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP Today
The latest grey market premium (GMP) for the Amanta Healthcare IPO was Rs 9 apiece as of 7:00 a.m. on September 9. Compared to the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 126 per share, the latest GMP indicates a potential listing gain of 7.14%. Shares of Amanta Healthcare are expected to be listed at Rs 135 apiece, as per the latest GMP.
Note: GMP is not an official source of data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Amanta Healthcare IPO Details And Use Of Proceeds
Amanta Healthcare IPO was a book-building issue worth Rs 126 crore, comprising entirely a fresh issuance of 1 crore shares. The price band for this IPO was set between Rs 120 and Rs 126 per share. The minimum application size for retail investors was 119 shares, amounting to an investment of at least Rs 14,994.
The proceeds from the IPO will be primarily used for funding capital expenditure. An estimated Rs 70 crore will be allocated for civil construction and purchase of equipment, plant and machinery for establishing a new manufacturing line of SteriPort at Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat.
Additionally, around Rs 30 crore will be used for setting up a new SVP manufacturing line at the same location. The remaining funds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.
