Aluminum Hits $3,000 For First Time Since 2022 On Supply Concern

Aluminum climbed above $3,000 a ton for the first time in more than three years on a tightening supply outlook and long-term demand bets, joining other base metals notching recent milestones.

A cap on Chinese smelting capacity and constraints to European production due to higher electricity prices have chipped away at global inventories, while the demand outlook from the construction and renewable sectors remains robust. Futures rallied 17% last year, the most since 2021.

Copper also resumed gains Friday after capping the biggest annual gain since 2009 on tight supply, while nickel jumped after PT Vale Indonesia halted mining following a delayed approval to a work plan from authorities.