Allied Digital Share Price Surges After Securing Rs 430-Crore Pune Safe City Project

Shares of Allied Digital Services Ltd. rose over 12% after the company announced that it has been awarded the Pune Safe City Project with a total contract value exceeding Rs 430 crore.

This six-year project, developed in collaboration with the Pune Police and the Government of Maharashtra's Home Department, will enhance the security infrastructure of Pune.

The project involves the design, integration, and implementation of a comprehensive surveillance system, including the deployment of over 4,000 artificial intelligence-enabled cameras at more than 1,400 strategic locations across the city.

In surveillance coverage, the first track involves operations and maintenance of existing cameras for six years, while the second track includes the implementation of new infrastructure over 12 months, followed by five years of O&M.

For advanced technology the system will incorporate AI-enabled video analytics, automatic number plate recognition, vehicle over speed detection system, facial recognition system, drones, and mobile surveillance vans.