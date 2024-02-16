Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 19

Markets in Asia-Pacific region were trading on a mixed note in early trade on Monday, while investors look forward to the reopening of Chinese markets today after a week-long holiday.

The Nikkei 225 was 0.09% higher at 38,525.25, while the KOSPI was 1.15% up at 2,678.83 as of 6:31 a.m.

Wall Street is ending the week on a bit of a sour note, with bonds down and stocks wavering after economic data continued to fuel speculation the Federal Reserve will be in no rush to cut interest rates, reports Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite fell by 0.48% and 0.82%, respectively, as on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.37%.

Brent crude was trading 0.31% lower at $83.23 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.25% at $2,018.54 an ounce.