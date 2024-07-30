All You Need To Know About FII Positions Going Into Trade On July 31
Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities on Tuesday for the second straight day.
Foreign institutional investors stayed net sellers in stock futures, stock options and the cash market, while they were net buyers in index options and index futures on Tuesday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities on Tuesday for the second straight day. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 5,598.6 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the sixth session and bought equities worth Rs 5,565.1 crore, the NSE data showed.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Aug. 29 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has increased for FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors increased their long positions by 2,206 contracts at the end of the August expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures decreased by 3,874 contracts.
FIIs bought index futures worth Rs 385.5 crore and index options worth Rs 53,913 crore, while they sold Rs 2,143 crore in stock futures and Rs 47.49 crore in stock options.
F&O Cues
The Nifty August futures are up 0.09% to 24,929.1 at a premium of 71.8 points, with open interest up by 1.92%.
Nifty Bank July futures are up by 0.17% to 51,520 at a premium of 21 points, while its open interest is down by 13.35%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Aug. 1 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,500 call strikes, with 24,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options July 31 expiry, the maximum call open interest was at 53,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 50,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 712 crore at the end of August expiry—from Rs 35,693 crore a day earlier—to Rs 36,405 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 665 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 5,060 crore a day earlier—to Rs 4,395 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors remained rose to 1.28 from 1.26 from previous day.