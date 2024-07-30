All You Need To Know About FII Positions Going Into Trade On July 31

Ahead of the Aug. 29 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has increased for FIIs in Nifty Futures.

As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors increased their long positions by 2,206 contracts at the end of the August expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures decreased by 3,874 contracts.

FIIs bought index futures worth Rs 385.5 crore and index options worth Rs 53,913 crore, while they sold Rs 2,143 crore in stock futures and Rs 47.49 crore in stock options.