All You Need To Know About FII Positions Going Into Trade On Aug. 7

The Nifty August futures are down 0.05% to 24,056 at a premium of 64 points, with open interest down by 8.32%.

Nifty Bank August futures are down by 0.63% to 49,919 at a premium of 171 points, while its open interest is up by 3.3%.

The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Aug. 8 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,000 call strikes, with 22,300 put strikes having maximum open interest.

For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Aug. 7, the maximum call open interest was at 52,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 49,000.