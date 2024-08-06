All You Need To Know About FII Positions Going Into Trade On Aug. 7
Foreign institutional investors stayed net sellers in index futures, stock futures, stock options, and the cash market, while they were net buyers in index options on Tuesday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Foreign portfolio investors remained net sellers for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. FPIs offloaded equities worth Rs 3,531.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic investors remained net buyers for the third consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 3,357.5 crore, the NSE data showed.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Aug. 29 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 19,662 contracts at the end of the August expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased by 11,804 contracts.
FIIs bought index options worth Rs 46,488 crore, while they sold Rs 2,004 crore in stock options, index futures worth Rs 2,031 crore, and Rs 1,308 crore in stock futures.
F&O Cues
The Nifty August futures are down 0.05% to 24,056 at a premium of 64 points, with open interest down by 8.32%.
Nifty Bank August futures are down by 0.63% to 49,919 at a premium of 171 points, while its open interest is up by 3.3%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Aug. 8 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,000 call strikes, with 22,300 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Aug. 7, the maximum call open interest was at 52,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 49,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 2,257 crore at the end of August expiry—from Rs 35,345 crore a day earlier—to Rs 32,341 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market increased by Rs 401 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 14,909 crore a day earlier—to Rs 15,310 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors rise to 1.33 from the previous day's 1.22.