All You Need To Know About FII Positions Going Into Trade On Aug. 2
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Thursday after three days of selling.
Foreign institutional investors stayed net buyers in stock futures, index futures and the cash market, while they were net sellers in index options and stock options on Thursday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Thursday after three days of selling. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,089.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after seven sessions of buying and offloading equities worth Rs 337 crore, the NSE data showed.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Aug. 29 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has increased for FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors increased their long positions by 18,432 contracts at the end of the August expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures decreased by 3,627 contracts.
FIIs sold index options worth Rs 40,694 crore and Rs 1,368 crore in stock options, while they bought index futures worth Rs 1,390 crore and Rs 1,626 crore in stock futures.
F&O Cues
The Nifty August futures are up 0.09% to 25,032 at a premium of 22 points, with open interest up by 1.72%.
Nifty Bank August futures are down by 0.08% to 51,753 at a premium of 189 points, while its open interest is up by 3.46%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Aug. 8 expiry series indicated most activity at 26,000 call strikes, with 24,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Aug. 7, the maximum call open interest was at 52,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 50,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 692 crore at the end of August expiry—from Rs 38,528 crore a day earlier—to Rs 39,220 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market increased by Rs 417 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 12,517 crore a day earlier—to Rs 12,934 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.29 from the previous day's 1.32.