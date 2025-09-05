All That Glitters Isn't Gold: Silver Outperforms Yellow Metal With 40% Returns YTD—Should You Buy?

While gold's rally has dominated headlines, silver has proven to be the true star of the year. While gold has delivered a year-to-date return of 35.43%, Bloomberg data shows that silver has outperformed it significantly with a higher return of 41.01%.

This superior performance is broadly attributed to silver’s dual role, according to Kedia Advisory. Unlike gold, which is primarily seen as a store of value, silver benefits from both investment demand and its widespread use in industries like electronics, solar panels, and medicine.

This industrial demand has given silver an extra edge in a year of global economic recovery and renewed manufacturing activity, making it the brighter performer of the two precious metals.